Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.22. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 143,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.