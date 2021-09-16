Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after buying an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 858,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

