Zacks: Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.29. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

FN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.94. 4,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,493. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.