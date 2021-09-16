Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.55). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

