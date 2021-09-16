Zacks: Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,642. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $384.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

