Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

