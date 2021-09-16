Zacks: Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

