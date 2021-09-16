Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. Bruker reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 210.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

