Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post sales of $152.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.11 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Civeo posted sales of $142.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $566.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Civeo has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

