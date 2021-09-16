Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Criteo posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 87,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,425. Criteo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $474,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

