Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.36). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

LMNL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of LMNL stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 7,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

