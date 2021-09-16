Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $666.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $666.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670.33 million and the lowest is $662.31 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. increased their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

PRI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.40. 1,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

