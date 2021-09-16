Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Hold

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies enhance its attractiveness. For 2021, strengthening end markets, solid orders and healthy backlog are predicted to favor results. It increased sales projection for the year to $1,890-$1,920 million and earnings projection to $3.30-$3.46 per share. Its technological expertise, e-commerce capabilities and working capital improvement program are expected to be beneficial. However, softness in renewable energy and headwinds in commercial aerospace is concerning. In addition, supply-chain issues along with higher costs of raw materials, logistics and labor might hurt. Third-quarter earnings are predicted to decline from the year-ago quarter.”

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.