Zacks Investment Research Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Hold

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

