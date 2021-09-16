Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Sell

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

