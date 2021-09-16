Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California."

Mission Produce stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

