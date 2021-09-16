Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Sell

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $739,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

