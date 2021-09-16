Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Strong Sell

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019, following which it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. The company’s heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a major concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind for Pacira. Moreover, sales are constantly being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel and revenues from royalties iovera system. The recent label expansion of the drug in pediatric patients is expected to boost sales. Meanwhile, Exparel was recently approved in Europe, which should drive sales further.”

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $67,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.