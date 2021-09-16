Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Hold

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.57 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

