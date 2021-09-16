Zacks Investment Research Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 32.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 115.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 140,777 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.