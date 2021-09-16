Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) to Sell

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

OCFT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

