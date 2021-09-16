Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to Hold

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

