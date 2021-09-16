Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Hold

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 65.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

