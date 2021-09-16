Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

