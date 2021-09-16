Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to “Hold”

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

