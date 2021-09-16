Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to “Strong-Buy”

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

