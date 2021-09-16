Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.26

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €96.26 ($113.25) and traded as high as €97.84 ($115.11). Zalando shares last traded at €94.98 ($111.74), with a volume of 822,315 shares.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.88.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

