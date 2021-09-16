ZEON (ZEON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $544,373.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ZEON has a total market cap of $82.04 million and approximately $544,373.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00804807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046705 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

