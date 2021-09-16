Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Get Zhihu alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZH. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:ZH opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zhihu (ZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.