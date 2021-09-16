Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 308,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZTAQU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evanson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000.

