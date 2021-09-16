Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $273.44 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.