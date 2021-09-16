Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

ZS traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.39. 2,275,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,984 shares of company stock worth $18,311,603. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

