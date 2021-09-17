-$0.03 EPS Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBEV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

