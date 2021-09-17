-$0.10 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

LSPD traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $124.13. The company had a trading volume of 90,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,796. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $128.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.69.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.