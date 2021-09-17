$0.11 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BRP Group also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

