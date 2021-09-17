-$0.18 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,969. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

