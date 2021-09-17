-$0.18 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,969. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.