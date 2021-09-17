-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 208.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 424.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 127,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISEE opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.66. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

