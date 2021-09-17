-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VYNE shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 2,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,994. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

