$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. ABB reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,127,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,577 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

