$0.45 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

SCI stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $62.19. 686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,444. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.