-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.68). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($11.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oncorus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 149.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 158.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 156,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 435.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

