$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.61. Albany International reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. Albany International has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

