$0.72 EPS Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

