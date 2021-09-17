$0.72 EPS Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

