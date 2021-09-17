$0.75 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WSBC stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WesBanco by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

