$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. Intel also posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.75. 386,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,226,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

