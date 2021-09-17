$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.95 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,868 shares of company stock worth $9,598,929 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,417,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 249,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.