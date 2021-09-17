100 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $190,046.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,531,542.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,767 shares of company stock worth $73,003,370. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of MDB opened at $509.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

