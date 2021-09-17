11,308 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $19,428,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 757,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $10,153,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $7,155,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.