11,800 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. GDS makes up about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GDS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GDS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 385,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,296,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $58.80. 55,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.