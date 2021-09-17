1,200,000 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,000. Quantum-Si accounts for approximately 1.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 8.12% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $15,455,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $16,012,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $49,632,000.

Quantum-Si stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

